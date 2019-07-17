Reward offered to help solve arson on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There is now a reward being offered for information leading to an arrest in connection with an arson on the city’s East Side.
Firefighters were called out to a vacant home at 11900 Faringdon Ave. Monday, July 15 around 8:30 a.m.
Officials said the home had caught fire and exploded.
Firefighters were on the scene for several hours.
No injuries were reported.
Crimes Stoppers is offering a $2500 reward and the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering an additional $5000 reward for tips involving the Faringdon fire.
Investigators are also asking for help in solving an April 29 arson at a home in the 2900 block of E. 66th.
A firefighter broke his leg while battling the blaze.
A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in that fire.
