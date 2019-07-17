UPDATE: Dead woman discovered at Shaker Heights home, state detectives investigating on scene

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Shaker Heights Police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation surrounded a home on Lomond Boulevard on Wednesday and began canvassing the property.
After hours of investigating, an elderly woman’s body was removed from the home by members of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Family identified the woman as LaVonne Taylor,, 83, and said she lived at the residence with her son. Taylor’s husband passed away last year.
The cause of death has not yet been announced, and the son has not been identified.
It’s also not clear if the son is a suspect or person of interest in the case.
According to police, there is no threat to the public.
This is a developing story.
