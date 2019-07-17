Suspected child predator arrested in Springfield Township; police believe there could be more victims

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Springfield Township Police Department is asking any additional victims of a suspected sex predator to come forward.
Leroy A. Dinger was arrested on June 26 on a charge of gross sexual imposition for a crime allegedly involving a 12-year-old girl.
Investigators learned that the 34-year-old Canton man used multiple social media accounts to pose as a teenage girl and solicit nude photos from children.
According to police, Dinger often spent time at the Springfield Roller RInk in Lakemore.
Police believe that Dinger may have attempted to solicit other juveniles. Any potential victims are urged to come forward to speak with investigators.
Dinger was also charged with pandering obscenity involving a minor, and was previously linked to downloading pornographic material involving children.
Call Springfield Township police Detective Jason Moore at 330-784-1609 if you have any information regarding the case.
