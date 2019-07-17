‘We just want justice’: Cleveland Heights community mourns loss of 17-year-old gunned down on Mayfield Road

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Seventeen-year-old Takim Brown was shot in a parking lot at the corner of Mayfield and Eddington roads in Cleveland Heights, and was pronounced dead after stumbling onto Mayfield and collapsing before paramedics could help save him.
Cleveland Heights police are investigating, but at this point, they have not identified any suspects.
Brown’s sister, Desiree, said the entire family was going to miss the Cleveland Heights High School student.
“He touched hearts, he touched lives, he’d make you laugh and he was the life of the party,” she said, describing her younger brother.
There was a large police presence at a gathering to celebrate Brown’s life a day after he was killed.
“We just want justice, we want the one caught, they didn’t have to take his life like that,” said Brown’s cousin, Tina.
Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg said only one shot was fired and that Brown was hit in the armpit, he was taken by paramedics to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead.
