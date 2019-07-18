Age to purchase tobacco increases to 21 in Ohio with Gov. DeWine’s new budget

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed Ohio’s two-year budget on Thursday morning, which includes provisions for education and mental health.
The approved budget also means that the age to purchase tobacco products in Ohio increases from 18 years old to 21.
Products like cigarettes, rolling papers, vaping products, and chewing tobacco are affected by the change.
The minimum age to buy tobacco products takes effect immediately.
Gov. DeWine estimates a reduction of $17 million in 2020 and $22.7 million in 2021 for sales and tobacco tax collections in Ohio.
The tobacco prevention organization Tobacco 21 says Ohio has an above national average rate of high school and adult smoking.
“I am proud that this budget will significantly impact the lives of Ohioans through its unprecedented investments,” said Gov. DeWine. “It lays the groundwork for a better Ohio for generations to come. This budget will lead to healthier children, stronger families, safer communities, an enhanced workforce, and a more prosperous Ohio, while also providing significant tax relief for every Ohio taxpayer and regulatory relief for Ohio businesses.”
