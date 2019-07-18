Assault, theft and drunkenness reported downtown during MLB All-Star Week, as shootings and murders plagued Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - MLB All-Star week was a successful event in Cleveland, with many agreeing the city was a great host.
With extra patrols and help from other law enforcement agencies, major crime stayed at low numbers.
19 News obtained crime reports from the week. The search focused on Friday, July 5 through the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 10. The reports span from areas around Progressive Field, to Public Square and East 4th Street.
Here is a summary of what was reported in All-Star activity areas:
- There were 41 reported crimes
- Most of the crime happened on Friday and Monday
- There were seven crime reports on Tuesday, the day of the All-Star Game
- At Progressive Field, Cleveland Police took reports for lost property and assault around 10 and 11 p.m.
- Also on Tuesday, there was a report of robbery with physical harm
Other crimes throughout the week included:
- Two reports of felonious assault
- Six other assaults
- 11 theft reports
- Other crimes like vandalism, liquor law violations, and fraud
Outside the city on the day of the big game was a tragic shooting. A mom and her two kids and another man were killed in Slavic Village. On Monday and Tuesday of last week, throughout the city, there were seven other people shot. One of those was a man who was found dead in the South Collinwood area.
19 News also discovered, Cleveland Police didn’t make any arrests for counterfeiting tickets or merchandise. That doesn’t mean there weren’t any cases though, just no arrests.
The MLB and federal authorities are still looking into how many counterfeit items were seized and just how much money was lost. During 2018′s All-Star Game, more than 3,000 counterfeit items were seized.
19 News requested police reports for all of those crimes to find out just how bad some of them may have been. We’re still waiting to get them back.
If you think you may have purchased a counterfeit item during the All Star week, you can call The Coalition to Advance the Protection of Sports logos or CAPS at (800) TEL-A-PS.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.