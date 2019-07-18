Brooklyn child sentenced for leading police on a wild car chase

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 12-year-old boy who was only 11 when he led Brooklyn police officers on a car chase was sentenced Thursday.
A Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court judge sentenced the child to six months probation and ordered him to participate in all mental health services prescribed.
The chase began at 10:59 p.m. on Nov. 4, 2018 when the child pulled into the driveway of a vacant fire department in Brooklyn and then sped off when he saw the officer’s lights.
The chase continued on the side streets and officers said at times speeds reached more than 70 mph.
The child also failed to stop for numerous red lights.
At 11:06 p.m. police learned the driver was an 11-year-old boy who had stolen his mom’s Dodge Durango.
Police then immediately called off the chase.
Around 11:30 p.m., the child crashed into a parked truck in the 900 block of West Schaff in Cleveland.
He was treated and released for minor injuries at MetroHealth Hospital.
