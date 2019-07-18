Brunswick man arrested for allegedly trying to meet juveniles online for sex

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon police arrested a Brunswick man who they say used an online messaging app in an effort to meet a juvenile with sexual intent.
According to police, 50-year-old Douglas Graham was identified during a joint investigation with Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) when he chatted with an undercover investigator about a possible meet up.
Graham reportedly thought he was communicating with a 15-year-old boy. Police said he established a date, time and location to meet the supposed teen for sexual activity.
When Graham arrived at the pre-determined time and location, he was arrested and charged with attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
Graham was then booked into the Solon Correction Center.
