Brunswick man arrested for allegedly trying to meet juveniles online for sex

The teen he thought he was communicating with turned out to be an undercover investigator

By Amber Cole | July 18, 2019 at 11:55 AM EDT - Updated July 18 at 11:55 AM

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon police arrested a Brunswick man who they say used an online messaging app in an effort to meet a juvenile with sexual intent.

According to police, 50-year-old Douglas Graham was identified during a joint investigation with Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) when he chatted with an undercover investigator about a possible meet up.

Graham reportedly thought he was communicating with a 15-year-old boy. Police said he established a date, time and location to meet the supposed teen for sexual activity.

When Graham arrived at the pre-determined time and location, he was arrested and charged with attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Graham was then booked into the Solon Correction Center.

