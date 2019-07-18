Cavaliers holding Dancing Dad auditions Thursday night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Are you a dad who loves to dance? If the answer is yes, the Cavaliers have the job of your dreams.
The Cavs are holding Dancing Dads tryouts Thursday night in Parma. The group is described as “fun-loving dads with extraordinary dance moves!”
Find them showcasing their larger than life personalities and love for dance when they hit the court at Cavaliers home games!
Think you have what it takes?
Registration is now closed, but walk-ups will still be accepted on-site.
- Pre-registration by Monday, July 15 is highly recommended to guarantee a reserved spot.
- Walk-up registrations are welcome.
- All applicants must be at least 18 years old by the time of auditions.
- Date: Thursday, July 18, 2019
- Location: 12665 Corporate Drive, Parma, OH 44130
- Time: 5 PM Registration Opens | 6-9 PM Auditions
- Please wear athletic clothing and non-marking sneakers.
- We recommend bringing a water bottle.
