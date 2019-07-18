Cleveland extends hours at 8 Neighborhood Resource & Recreation Centers during heat wave

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With temperatures expected to reach highs not seen in Northeast Ohio since 2012 in the coming days, the city of Cleveland is taking steps to keep residents cool and safe.
City officials are holding a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Thursday to provide tips on beating the heat and announce their plans for increased city services.
City outdoor pools will be open when temperatures reach 85 degrees and spray basins open when the temperature reaches 80 degrees. Spray basins will remain on through Monday, July 22.
In addition, eight city of Cleveland Neighborhood Resource and Recreation Centers will be open until 11 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
- Lonnie Burten 2511 East 46th St.
- Zelma George 3155 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
- Thurgood Marshall 8611 Hough Ave.
- Fairfax 2335 E. 82nd St.
- Earle B. Turner 11300 Miles Ave.
- Michael Zone 6301 Lorain Ave.
- Cudell 1910 West Blvd.
- Glenville 680 E. 113th St.
Tips for Staying Safe During Excessive Heat Watch
- Stay hydrated! Drink plenty of water and avoid caffeine.
- Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothes during hot weather.
- Cover your head with a hat, use sunscreen to protect yourself from the sun’s rays.
- Keep cool in the shade. If you don’t have air conditioning, visit cool areas like a City Neighborhood Resource and Recreation Center or library on high heat days.
- Always check on friends and neighbors, especially those who are seniors or have young children. Click here to download the Department of Aging’s summer heat booklet for more senior tips.
- Keep an eye on pets! Make sure pets have access to plenty of shade and have plenty of water. Be careful when walking pets on asphalt, as sensitive pet paws can burn on hot surfaces.
- Never leave children or pets alone in vehicles.
- Keep an eye out for air quality alerts during excessive heat. Populations with existing respiratory conditions – such as asthma, COPD or lung cancer, as well as vulnerable populations such as elderly and youth – are at risk due to increased air pollution during excessive heat. Call the Air Quality Hotline at (216) 664-7442 or visit the website for daily updates.
- Consider refraining from activities that contribute to poor air quality during excessive heat waves including mowing your lawn, refueling your vehicle, open burning of any kind and unnecessary driving trips.
- Recognize the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
- Do not open fire hydrants for any reason. An open hydrant can reduce the amount of water available at another hydrant during an emergency.
- Power Outages: CPP customers can call 216-664-3156 to report a power outage or visit the website.
- Water Issues: If customers experience a water service emergency, please call 216-664-3060.
