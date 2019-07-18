Cleveland police officer pleads guilty to soliciting prostitution

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer has pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution.
Michael Rybarczyk entered the plea in Cleveland Municipal Court Thursday morning.
Rybarczyk, who was charged with 11 counts of soliciting prostitution, pleaded guilty to five counts and the other six counts were dismissed.
Rybarzyk, 58, solicited women in the parking lot of First District Headquarters.
Internal Affairs officers conducted the investigation and filed charges on Feb. 4.
Rybarczyk will be sentenced on Aug. 22.
Several weeks ago, Rybarczyk also pleaded guilty in a separate criminal case.
He pleaded guilty to attempted unauthorized use of property charges and was sentenced to two years probation and 40 hours of community service.
Rybarczyk was on-duty when he used a social media platform to send non-work related messages to about 2300 women.
Rybarczyk is a 29 year veteran of the Cleveland Police Department.
