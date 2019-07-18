Cleveland police officers nearly T-boned, shot at during traffic stop

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are in police custody after nearly T-boning a Cleveland police squad car and firing shots at officers during a getaway attempt.
Around midnight, officers were involved in a traffic stop at E. 86th Street and Quincy Avenue with a driver and passenger in a sedan. The driver in the sedan didn’t obey orders and fled the scene.
Police have not said why the traffic stop was initiated, nor have they provided the names of the men taken into custody.
19 News video shows the car the men were in didn’t have a front license plate.
Officers chased the vehicle more than three miles to E. 93rd Street and Harvard Avenue where they were able to arrest the passenger.
The driver fled on foot before officers caught up with him about a mile away at E. 93rd Street and Booth Avenue. The suspect was placed him in cuffs and then walked towards a nearby ambulance.
Nobody was seriously injured.
