Cuyahoga Falls residents being encouraged to reduce electric use during heat wave

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - Extreme heat is expected to blanket Northeast Ohio through the weekend and the city of Cuyahoga Falls is anticipating electricity use to spike as residents crank up the air conditioning to stay cool.
Temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s Thursday through Saturday.
According to officials, a portion of the city’s rates are the result of transmission and capacity charges, which are based off community-wide electric demand on the hottest days of the year.
By lowering electric usage on these days, city officials said, customers can help keep electric rates lower in the future. Customers are being asked to reduce their electric usage between 2-4 p.m.
Customers can reduce their electric usage by:
- Shutting off lights when leaving unattended rooms
- Raising the thermostat by several degrees
- Closing curtains and blinds
- Saving laundry, dishes and other household chores until later in the evening
- Turning off and unplugging unused electronics and appliances
- Grilling out instead of cooking indoors
