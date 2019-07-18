19 First Alert Weather: Few storms early this evening, dangerously hot tomorrow and Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trough of low pressure will move east across the area this evening. A ridge of high pressure will build northeast over the eastern US and linger through Saturday night. A cold front will move south across our area on Sunday. High pressure will build east out of the mid-Mississippi Valley region Tuesday to the Ohio Valley by Wednesday.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! We are kicking off our much-discussed heat wave today. We won’t even get that much relief from the heat tonight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 70s. Some spots may not even get out of the low 80s tonight. Ugh!
The record high minimum temperature for tomorrow’s date (So, tonight’s overnight low) would be a record. The record high minimum temperature for July 19th is 79°.
Regarding the radar, there are some storms around, mainly west of I-77. We’ll have to watch these as they move east. If they hold together, they could bring a quick downpour for some of us. I do not expect them to make it as far east as the Pennsylvania border.
Dangerous Heat Forecast Through Saturday:
An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for our entire region from Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.
Friday’s high: 98°
Saturday’s high: 95°
The heat index, or “feels like” temperature, will may reach 105° - 107° each afternoon.
Residents should take necessary precautions to avoid the heat each day.
Sunday won’t be quite as bad, but it’s still going to be hot. Highs will top out in the upper 80s.
Scattered storms are possible Sunday afternoon.
If we hit 98° tomorrow, it will be our hottest day of the year so far. It will also be our hottest day since July 17th, 2012. (We also hit 98° on July 7th of the same year.)
Interestingly enough, our coldest day of the year so far was way back in late-January. That is a 101° temperature swing!
Good Stuff Arrives Next Week:
I cannot even express to you how nice it is going to be next week. I mean, it is going to be perfect.
Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80° every day through Thursday.
We do not have any rain in the forecast Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday.
