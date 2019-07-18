Guilty plea expected from driver who struck two kids getting off a school bus

By Julia Tullos | July 18, 2019 at 8:47 AM EDT - Updated July 18 at 10:43 AM

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - The 18-year-old driver who struck two children getting off a school bus is expected to plead guilty Thursday morning.

Daila Wilson is charged with failure to stop, left of center, passing a stopped school bus and reckless operation.

Wilson is scheduled to appear in Willoughby Municipal Court at 9:30 a.m.

Willowick police said on May 13 Wilson hit the children in front of a home at East 300 and Barjode.

Officers said Wilson fled the scene after the accident and turned herself in several days later.

One child was treated at the scene, the other child was treated and released from a local hospital.

Wilson told officers she was in a hurry to get to work.

