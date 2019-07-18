Heat stroke signs for both you and your pet as Northeast Ohio hits heatwave status

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Northeast Ohio is about to get smacked with record high heat starting Friday and knowing the signs of heat stroke in humans and pets can save lives.
According to WebMD heat stroke is what happens when a persons core body temperature gets above 104 degrees.
Failure to reduce that temperature can cause brain damage and even death if not treated.
“Heat stroke results from prolonged exposure to high temperatures, usually in combination with dehydration, which leads to failure of the body’s temperature control system,” according to the medical website.
Symptoms include:
- Throbbing headache
- Dizziness and light-headedness
- Lack of sweating despite the heat
- Red, hot, and dry skin
- Muscle weakness or cramps
- Nausea and vomiting
- Rapid heartbeat, which may be either strong or weak
- Rapid, shallow breathing
- Behavioral changes such as confusion, disorientation, or staggering
- Seizures
- Unconsciousness
Pets can also be victims of heat stroke.
Dogs try to cool themselves by panting.
“When panting isn’t enough, a dog’s body temperature rises. This can be fatal if not corrected quickly,” according to PetMD.
Dogs that are older, overweight or have flat-faces are at even higher risk.
Symptoms include:
- Excessive panting
- Unable or unwilling to move
- Drooling
- Reddened gums
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
- Mental dullness
- Loss of consciousness
- Uncoordinated movement
- Collapse
The other major concern for pets is burning their paws, more specifically their pads, on hot concrete and asphalt.
According to the National Weather Service a good rule is that if it’s too hot for your bare feet it’s too hot for a pets paws.
