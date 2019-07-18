Kent man charged with sexual assault allegedly held woman against her will, police say

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old woman was able to escape from a suspected rapist who attacked her and held her against her will, according to police.
Joseph Swaney, a 30-year-old Kent man, was arrested and charged with sexual assault in connection to the incident.
Investigators say, on the morning of July 17, Swaney attacked the woman, held her against her will, and allegedly sexually assaulted her.
The victim was able to flee from Swaney, according to police. She was treated at a local hospital.
Kent police say the victim knew Swaney when he attacked her.
Swaney was located later in the day and taken into police custody. He is expected to make his initial court appearance Thursday morning at Kent Municipal Court.
