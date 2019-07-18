Kim Kardashian West tweets support for Ohio man who was granted clemency for death sentence in 2010

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man convicted of a triple murder in 1994 has a powerful new ally: Kim Kardashian West.
On July 16, Kardashian West tweeted, “I heard about Kevin Keith’s case last year & the more I learn about it, the more I believe the world needs to hear what happened to him! He was on death row & came w/in days of execution before the governor of Ohio commuted his sentence to life w/o parole.”
She also tweeted, in part, “So much evidence has been uncovered proving Kevin’s innocence. I hope justice is served soon & he is released.”
In 1994, Kevin Keith was indicted on three counts of aggravated murder and three counts of attempted aggravated murder. Keith pleaded not guilty, but he was convicted and sentenced to death.
A lengthy court battle ensued as Keith attempted to petition for postconviction relief, saying that his counsel’s assistance was ineffective, and requested an evidentiary hearing. There were also legal battles about evidence used in Keith’s trial.
In 2010, then-Governor Ted Strickland granted Keith clemency, changing his death sentence to life without parole.
“Yet, despite the evidence supporting his guilt and the substantial legal review of Mr. Keith’s conviction, many legitimate questions have been raised regarding the evidence in support of the conviction and the investigation which led to it,” wrote Strickland in a 2010 statement regarding his decision to grant Keith clemency. “In particular, Mr. Keith’s conviction relied upon the linking of certain eyewitness testimony with certain forensic evidence about which important questions have been raised. I also find the absence of a full investigation of other credible suspects troubling."
In 2018, Kardashian West traveled to the White House to push for 63-year-old Alice Marie Johnson to be granted clemency. President Trump granted Johnson clemency shortly after Kardashian’s visit.
