Northeast Ohio Weather: Major heat wave begins today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A very hot air mass continues to build into Ohio today.
This will end up being the hottest stretch of weather since 2012 across much of the country.
I went with a sunny to partly cloudy sky for the forecast today. Air temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s in northeast Ohio.
The heat index will be well in the 90s. The worst of the heat today will be west of I-71.
A complex of storms, along a warm front, is forecast to track out of Michigan and into the Toledo area by early this evening then fizzle out.
I have increasing clouds for the Cleveland area tonight. It is going to be very warm and muggy.
We barely make it out of the 80s tonight for a low temperature.
