Norwalk fire suspected arson, investigators asking for tips

NORWALK, Ohio (WOIO) - Fire investigators in Norwalk are investigating a possible arson.
The fire broke out on Grand Avenue on Wednesday. Crews arrived on scene to heavy smoke conditions and a full-involved house fire.
Firefighters immediately noted the blaze as suspicious and the State Fire Marshal was brought in to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norwalk Police Department at 419-663-6780 or the State Fire Marshal at 800-589-2728.
