Ohio City Pizzeria initiates rebrand, putting former prison inmates to work

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio City Pizzeria in the heart of Cleveland’s west side is re-establishing business under a new mission.
The long time restaurant has been a staple in the area for years and will have a new home at 3223 Lorain Avenue.
The pizzeria officially opens for business on Friday, July 19 at 5 p.m.
Hours for the time being will be 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner with no service on Sundays.
Lunch will be offered, starting July 29.
It’s in walking distance from the West Side Catholic Center, which will help train new employees in the shop.
The business will be run under the guidance of the West Side Catholic Center along with CEO of EDWINS Leadership & Restaurant Institute, Brandon Chrostowski.
EDWINS offers former prison inmates hospitality and culinary skills within the establishment.
The former inmates essentially run the restaurant.
That’s the same initiative Chrostowski plans on bringing to the Ohio City Pizzeria.
The executive chef has been doing this since EDWINS first started, in 2007.
He takes pride in helping others rebuild their lives:
The restaurant will have a menu of classics alongside new dishes like calamari or spicy mussels.
