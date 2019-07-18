Sandusky police officer saves six-week-old baby with CPR

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officer Evan Estep with the Sandusky Police Department is being credited with saving the life of a six-week-old infant.
Estep arrived shortly after the emergency call came in and immediately took the infant from the mother. The infant was not breathing, had no pulse, and was beginning to turn blue.
Officer Estep’s training kicked in and he performed CPR to get the infant to start breathing.
Officers with the Sandusky Police Department take re-certification courses for CPR every two years through Firelands Regional Medical Center.
Sandusky Chief of Police John Orzech singled Officer Estep out on the department’s Facebook page for a job well done.
The infant was transported to Firelands Regional Medical Center by the Sandusky Fire Department.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.