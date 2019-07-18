Schwab- Is the Tribe’s record inflated by bad teams? NOPE!

You could say this turnaround really started on June 4 when Shane Bieber shut down Minnesota in a 5-2 win. That win got them back to .500 and they have not looked back since. Yes, they did just lose a series to Minnesota. Who cares. You’ll never win all of them, you just can lose all of them. And why don’t I hear anybody discounting those Twins because they have losing records against New York, Boston and Oakland? Because they never hold other teams to the same standards they hold the Tribe to.