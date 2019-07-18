Summit County man found shot to death in a driveway

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old man is dead after being shot in a driveway, police said.
Akron officers responded to the area of 7th Avenue and Weeks Street around 8 a.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting.
Officers said the victim had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim’s name is not being released at this time.
Akron police said they have no suspect information at this time and are asking anyone with information to call their detective bureau at 330-375-2490 or Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS.
Callers can remain anonymous.
