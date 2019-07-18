Sunny Side Up: Beating the heat

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Thursday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up,” Damon Maloney and Kendall Forward, who are filling in for Neeha and Julian, will be discussing the heat wave that is about to grip Northeast Ohio.
That brings us to the QOTD: What are you doing to keep cool?
“Sunny Side Up” airs on CBS and is streamed each weekday morning at 9 a.m. on the 19 News Facebook page, Cleveland19.com, and on the Amazon Fire and Roku channels.
The show features discussions on trending topics, guests, and more.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.