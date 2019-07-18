Troopers in Sandusky County bust driver with marijuana and cocaine

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) -A driver faces up to 22 years in prison after troopers said they found cocaine and marijuana in his car.
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Andre Lee, 23, of Detroit, had 490 grams of cocaine and 15 grams of marijuana.
According to troopers, the cocaine was worth about $44, 590.
Lee was pulled over on July 17 around 12:14 a.m. for a license plate light violation on the Ohio Turnpike.
Lee is currently locked up in the Sandusky County Jail.
