91-year-old Cleveland man dies 6 weeks after being run over in his front yard; driver and passenger remain at large

By John Deike | July 18, 2019 at 6:50 PM EDT - Updated July 18 at 6:55 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For six weeks, 91-year-old Thomas Price fought for his life after he was struck in his front yard by a speeding, out of control driver.

Tragically, Price lost that fight after he succumbed to severe injuries.

Cleveland Police said the shocking incident unfolded around 3 p.m. on June 3. Witnesses said a 2004 silver Pontiac Grand Prix was speeding down East 144th Street when it clipped a tree, hit Price, and then struck his home.

The car finally came to a stop in Price’s front yard. Witnesses told police a man was driving. He and his female passenger took off.

The suspects remain on the loose.

