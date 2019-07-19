Akron brothers found guilty for gunning down innocent bystanders during apparent gang initiation

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Akron men could spend the rest of their lives behind bars after a jury found them guilty of shooting two people to death in 2018.
According to Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh, jurors found Donyea Tyus, 30, and Orlando Tyus, 28, guilty of the following charges:
-Two counts of Aggravated Murder with Gun Specifications – Special Felonies
-Two counts of Murder with Gun Specifications – Special Felonies
-Two counts of Felonious Assault – second-degree felonies
=Having a Weapon Under Disability – a third-degree felony
“These men terrorized several Akron neighborhoods and killed two men for no reason. I cannot think of a more evil act,” said Walsh in a prepared statement. “These were innocent victims who were minding their own business when confronted by two evil men.”
During the early morning hours of July 7, 2018, the Tyus brothers, along with 21-year-old Cheyenne James, drove around Akron with the intent of killing people at random.
The motive was possibly to initiate themselves into a new gang.
