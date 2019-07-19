Armed assault of ex-girlfriend, subsequent police chase leads to arrest of Bedford man

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - A Bedford man is behind bars after Rocky River police said he assaulted his ex-girlfriend before leading them on a chase that ended in Cleveland.
The incident started around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, when police responded to a 911 call from a Rocky River Oval resident reporting an assault on a neighbor.
The victim identified 38-year-old John Boyd, a man with whom she had a prior relationship, as her attacker. She said Boyd assaulted her and they struggled over the gun before she fled to a neighbor’s home.
According to police, Boyd fled the scene in the victim’s 2017 Honda. He later crashed on I-90 eastbound between Warren Road and W. 117th Street in Cleveland, where he was taken into custody after a failed attempt to flee on foot.
The gun believed to be used in the assault was recovered in the stolen vehicle.
Boyd remains in police custody facing multiple charges, including aggravated burglary, aggravated assault and kidnapping.
The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.
