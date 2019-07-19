Beloit man in critical condition after motorcycle crash, alcohol a likely factor

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a serious accident involving a motorcycle that occurred in Washington Township on Thursday night.
The accident occurred on Bayton Street, just east of Easton Street, around 10:30 p.m.
According to OSHP, 65-year-old Mark D. Smith, of Beloit, was driving his 1974 Harley Davidson Sportster eastbound on Bayton when he drove off the right side of the roadway and was ejected.
Smith sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash. He was transported from the seen via Stark Ambulance to Mercy Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor and Smith was not wearing a helmet or any protective gear at the time of the accident.
The crash remains under investigation.
