Beloved Cleveland TV news personality Fred Griffith dies at age 90

Beloved Cleveland TV news personality Fred Griffith dies at age 90
Fred Griffith was 90 years old (Source: Facebook)
By Chris Anderson | July 19, 2019 at 3:13 PM EDT - Updated July 19 at 3:13 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former television news anchor Fred Griffith, most known for his role on “The Morning Exchange” in Cleveland, has died at the age of 90, according to multiple reports.

The West Virginia native spent over five decades working in Cleveland’s news broadcast industry, including more than 25 years on WEWS Channel 5’s “The Morning Exchange.”

He also worked on the show “Good Company,” which aired on WKYC Channel 3.

Griffith spent the final years of his life in assisted living facilities in Shaker Heights and Solon following numerous health complications.

The Cleveland community paid tribute to Griffith by sharing memories of the local TV legend following the news of his death.

Remembering Fred Griffith

Posted by Paul Orlousky Cleveland 19 News on Friday, July 19, 2019

“We’re saddened to hear about the passing of this local TV titan! Our condolences to his friends and family,” the city of Cleveland tweeted.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.