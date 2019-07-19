Brimfield Police searching for catalytic converters theft suspects

BRIMFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Brimfield Police Department is searching for the suspects that stole catalytic converters and attempted to steal a car from the fenced lot of RJ’s Auto Pros on 310 Tallmadge Rd.
Police shared photos of a truck recorded by a surveillance camera that shows it subsequently picking up two male suspects at the scene in the early morning hours of July 14th.
According to police, the Ford pickup appears to be red/maroon or burnt orange with yellow track lights and an Ohio temporary tag license plate.
