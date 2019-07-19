Cleveland firefighters will dish out free ice cream this summer

July 20 from 11:00 a.m to 3:00 p.m. at Cleveland Fire Station 10

By Michael Dakota | July 18, 2019 at 9:10 PM EDT - Updated July 18 at 9:10 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s free ice cream!

The City of Cleveland and the Cleveland Division of Fire will be hosting ice cream socials starting Saturday, July 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cleveland Fire Station 10, located at 1935 East 101st Street.

The free treats were donated by Pierre’s and Honey Nut.

Cleveland based company Pierre's opened its doors in 1932. It shouldn't come as a surprise that July is National Ice Cream Month.
“Our Ice Cream Socials are a great chance for the community to meet Cleveland Firefighters in a non-emergency environment,” said Cleveland Fire Chief Angelo Calvillo. “Children can sit in the fire trucks, tour the stations and enjoy free hamburgers, hot dogs and some delicious ice cream.”

There will be three ice cream socials throughout the summer.

  • Saturday, July 27, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Fire Station 11, 7629 Broadway Avenue 44105
  • Saturday, August 3, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Fire Station 38, 12631 Bellaire Road 44135
  • Saturday, August 10, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Fire Station 6, 17210 Harvard Avenue 44128

Saturday's forecast calls for...ICE CREAM!

Posted by Cleveland Fire on Thursday, July 18, 2019

