Cleveland splash pads filled with adults, kids looking for relief from the heat

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a busy Friday at splash pads across Cleveland, as people searched for any way to keep cool in the middle of a midsummer heat wave.
While temperatures soared into the 90′s, Martiza Linares brought a group of children to cool off at the Michael Zone Rec Center’s splash basin.
“They love it. This is our third day here, actually. We’ve come three days in a row," said Linares.
Linares came prepared, with lots of extra bottles of water for the group.
Aby Zeno said he and his friends were waiting for an extra-hot day like today.
“I like to get in the water because it’s hot and I haven’t been in the water ever since May," he said.
As 19 News reported, the city announced it will keep eight rec centers open for extended hours, providing relief for those who don't have air conditioning at home.
The city will also keep the splash pads running until Monday morning.
“I think that’s a really good thing," said Linares. "I know that a lot of kids have, at home, they don’t have like sprinklers or something, so I think coming out to the splash pad is a very cool thing to have open.”
Remember to keep cool over the weekend by wearing loose, light-fitting clothing, keeping hydrated, and staying indoors during the hottest parts of the day.
