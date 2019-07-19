Cuyahoga County opens internal investigation after violent inmates mistakenly released from jail

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A dangerous criminal was mistakenly released from Cuyahoga County Jail, and was out on the streets for nearly a week.
Cuyahoga County officials confirm Tyrieon Harris was accidentally released from jail on Saturday, July 13. He was re-arrested on Friday, July 19.
To figure out what happened when he was mistakenly released, 19 News dug into his court records.
In April 2016, Harris was charged with traffic crimes, including reckless operation and not having a license.
A warrant was issued by Cleveland Police on April 19, 2016 and he was on the run for three years.
Then, in March of this year, Harris was arrested for allegedly robbing a woman and leading police on a chase.
In April, he was released after posting bond for that case, but bounty officials couldn’t answer why the court didn’t pick up on his active warrant from the 2016 traffic case.
Then, last week he was arrested again.
On Wednesday, July 10 his bond was set at $25,000 for burglary charges. Court records showed Harris never posted bond.
On Thursday, July 11, the traffic warrant was cancelled.
On Saturday, July 20, Harris was released from jail mistakenly on a “personal bond” for the traffic case, even though records showed he never posted bond for the burglary case.
On Thursday, July 18, a warrant was filed for his arrest. 19 News asked why it took five days to file the warrant after Harris was mistakenly released and county officials weren’t able to answer that question.
On Friday, July 19, nearly one week after he was wrongly released from jail, Harris was re-arrested.
Last month, 19 News told you about another man accidentalyl released from jail. Jacquise Drewery, 21, did not post his $1 million bond on a murder charge, but was still released.
County officials told 19 News they are still looking into what happened in both cases and as part of the internal investigation, they’ll review whether changes need to be made to protocol.
