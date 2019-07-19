1 dead, 1 missing after workers trapped in grain silo

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Fire officials in Ohio say one person has died and another is missing after being trapped in a grain silo.
The workers became trapped Friday morning inside the silo operated by The Andersons in Toledo .
A Toledo fire department spokesman said about two hours after rescue crews began trying to reach the workers that one of them had died.
He says the other worker remains missing.
Rescue crews brought in special equipment in an attempt to stop the grain from collapsing on the workers.