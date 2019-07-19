Driver in custody after striking car, 2 pedestrians during police chase

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) -A man is in custody after leading police on an early-morning chase through multiple police jurisdictions.
The incident began with an accident near the intersection of E. 146th Street and Miles Avenue in Maple Heights.
The driver then fled the scene. As Maple Heights police pursued him, he struck another car and two pedestrians before crashing into a junk yard.
Both pedestrians appeared to be okay at the scene and were not transported for treatment. The three occupants of the vehicle struck were also uninjured.
Police brought in K9 officers to continue the pursuit after the suspect fled the scene on foot.
The K9 led officers to the suspect, who was found in used auto parts junkyard.
