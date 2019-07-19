19 First Alert Weather Day: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10:00 PM, dangerous heat through Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A ridge of high pressure will build northeast over the eastern US and linger through Saturday night. A cold front will move south across the area Sunday. High pressure will build east of the mid-Mississippi River Valley region Tuesday, to the Ohio Valley by Wednesday.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! We are tracking two major things this afternoon:
1.) Heat
2.) Thunderstorms
Let’s start with the heat. We won’t be getting any relief from that tonight. Overnight lows will be around 80°. Yuck!
On to the thunderstorm threat, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for many of us. This includes the Cleveland and Akron metro areas, the entire lakeshore, south to Medina, Summit, Portage, Geauga, and Trumbull counties. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10:00 PM.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of storms which may produce damaging winds in excess of 58 mph and large hail.
The thunderstorm threat will come to an end shortly after sunset.
Dangerously Hot Saturday:
Saturday is another First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of extreme heat. Highs will be in the upper 90s. The heat index may be as hot as 107°.
At this time, we do not have any storms in during the daylight hours of your Saturday. However, we could see a few hit or miss storms on Saturday night.
Sunday will be slightly cooler, with highs in the mid and upper 80s. (Still hot but a little more tolerable, I suppose.) As a cold front passes through, scattered thunderstorms will be possible. Keep the umbrella close by.
More Pleasant Next Week:
In the wake of Sunday’s front, it will be MUCH more comfortable next week.
Monday’s high: 77°
Tuesday’s high: 78°
Wednesday’s high: 81°
Thursday’s high: 83°
Friday’s high: 82°
