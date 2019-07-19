The Great Lakes Science Center celebrating 50 years since Apollo 11

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Great Lakes Science Center is celebrating mankind’s giant leap this weekend.
Saturday, July 20, 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing and the science center is hosting special activities and events to commemorate the special occasion.
On Friday and Saturday, the science center will be holding Apollo 50-Next Giant Leap, a hands on program and exploration of NASA Glenn’s Graphics and Visualization Lab along with real Apollo mission artifacts.
The weekend’s celebration will also have special guest appearances from the Cleveland Cavaliers, U.S. Senator Rob Portman, and astronaut Douglas H. Wheelock.
Wheelock spent 178 days in space during one space shuttle flight and went on two expeditions to the International Space Station. He will be holding a special presentation followed by an audience lead Q&A.
General admission is free to Apollo 50- Next Giant Leap for all ages to this event with purchase of a general admission ticket to the Great Lakes Science Center.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.