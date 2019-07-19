Local former athlete turned author writes book on struggle of leaving the playing field spotlight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The transition out of the spotlight is tough for many athletes, something former Cleveland Heights and Pitt basketball player Jeremy Holmes experienced first hand.
That’s why he wrote the book “Cheers to Fears” as an inside look at what an athletes goes through as they transition back into the real world.
The book is forwarded by Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce, who also understands difficult transition.
Holmes remembers how hard the reality hit when he played his final game,"I played my final game at Madison Square Garden and still remember to this day what that final buzzer sounded like wondering what was next."
