Lorain county is asking residents to conserve electricity during massive heat wave

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Some Lorain County cities are asking people to dial back on power consumption.
It’s because city leaders want to avoid a major power outage.
In Amherst, residents received the following text message from the Lorain County Emergency management team:
“Due to high temperatures, Amherst Mayor is asking electric customers to voluntarily reduce electric use between the hours of 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. today. Thank you.”
But not everyone's willing to cut into their comfort zone by cutting back on certain appliances.
"Well to put it bluntly, I said whatever and I did not pull my power back. But if they told me why I should turn my power down, then I would," said Amherst Resident, Jonathan Sinibaldi.
Cleveland 19 spoke to City Councilman, Brian Dembinski who claims there's a reason for everything.
"Obviously when everybody is using their air conditioning and everything else, it does put stress on our electric grid," said Dembinski.
However it goes further than trying to prevent a blackout.
The Mayor’s urge for a reduction in energy is a plan to help everyone save money when it comes to the power bill, according to the Councilman.
“Our electric rates throughout the year are partially determined by what are called peak days. That means when everybody is using their electricity - electricity costs more. So by putting out that message earlier, the mayor was really trying to make sure that by lowering the overall electricity for these couple of days, it’ll actually lower the rate for everybody throughout the year,” added Dembinski.
Here are some tips on how you can cut down on energy usage, courtesy of first energy.
- Set thermostats as high as comfort will allow. Heating and cooling together take up about 50 percent of the typical home’s total energy bill, costing the average homeowner more than $700 a year. Every degree a customer can increase the temperature in their home will result in using about 2 percent less energy during the hottest summer days.
- During sunny weather, close drapes or blinds on windows facing the sun to prevent direct radiant heating from impacting interior temperatures.
- Use fans – moving air cools skin faster, resulting in greater comfort on hot days.
- Use a programmable thermostat to keep temperatures higher when no one is home, and to reduce the temperature before arrival back home.
- Only operate window air conditioners when someone is in the room.
- Keep refrigerators and freezers as full as possible. Frozen or cold items in the refrigerator help keep other items cool, reducing the amount of work the refrigerator has to do to maintain a lower temperature.
- Close rooms that aren’t used regularly during the summer, and close the air conditioning vents in those rooms, as well.
- Avoid using heat-producing appliances during the hottest hours of the day. The less heat produced at home, the less work the air conditioner will do.Consider investing in ENERGY STAR® appliances or heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. FirstEnergy’s utilities may offer rebates on these purchases and tax deductions may apply, as well.
- Check air conditioner and furnace fan filters. Clogged filters waste energy and money by forcing HVAC systems to work harder than necessary.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.