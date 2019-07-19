Man who refused to give his name to police forced to give his name to hundreds in Painesville.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - His name echoed through downtown Painesville during the lunch hour.
“My name is Brett Michael Dean Rohm, my name is Brett Michael Dean Rohm. my name is Brett Michael Dean Rohm."
It is a name none of the onlookers across the street from Painesville City Hall will easily forget.
Rohm stood near a sign outlining his crime - not providing his ID to police.
When Painesville police noticed Rohm at the city’s gazeebo they asked for his name and to move on.
He refused, more than once.
That choice came back to him hundredfold.
After going to court Rohm was sentenced to repeat his name 100 times using an amplifier, he got a few curious looks but seemed disappointed at the turn out.
Did Judge Cicconetti get through to him?
When asked what he would change, he answered “the world.”
Anything about your situation? Rohm answered “nothing,” adding that he’d likely do it again.
Upon some thought Rohm said he would refuse to give his name in other states, but definitely not Painesville.
“He’s got a good imagination.” said Rohm said he was expecting to walk out of court and pay a fine.
“But I gotta pay money either way,” Rohn said.
