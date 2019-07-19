Mayor Frank Jackson’s great-grandson charged with shooting at police during high-speed chase

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another member of Mayor Frank Jackson’s family is in trouble with the law.
19 News reported that two teens were arrested for shooting at officers, while leading them on a chase in a stolen car on Wednesday night.
According to court records, one of them is Jackson’s great-grandson.
He’s a juvenile, so we are not identifying him by name.
We reached out to Jackson’s office for comment about the arrest, but have not yet received a statement.
Jackson’s other grandson was also recently in trouble with the law.
According to Cleveland Municipal Court documents, Frank Q. Jackson was charged with aggravated menacing, attempted drug abuse and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle. He’s due back in court Monday.
This is a developing story.
Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.