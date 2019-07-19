Myles Garrett announces 2nd dog park meeting is scheduled for Friday afternoon

STOW, Ohio (WOIO) - Myles Garrett is reuniting with the Dawg Pound again, literally.
The Cleveland Browns defensive lineman invited dog owners to Bow Wow Beach in Stow so he could introduce his dog, Gohan, to other pets.
He posted his plans on Twitter Friday morning.
Garrett organized a similar event in April at Kirtland’s Canine Meadow Park. Hundreds of dog owners and Browns fans attended.
He said he wants to make the puppy play dates a regular occurrence.
Bow Wow Beach is located at 5027 Stow Road.
