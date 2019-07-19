Northeast Ohio Weather: ALERT for over 100 degree heat index today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hottest 2 day stretch of weather in 7 years is underway. We will come close to a record high in Cleveland this afternoon and that is 95 degrees. We are forecasting low to mid 90s air temperature. The air is tropical and that will put the heat index in the danger category at around 105 this afternoon. Expect a mix of sun and clouds. New data this morning is telling us that a few thunderstorms will be rolling in off of Lake Erie this evening. Downpours will be likely if you catch one of these. We have the low temperature at 80 degrees tonight. That’s how you know we are in a major hot dome of air. The worst of this heat wave will be tomorrow with more sun in play. Temperatures will surge into the upper 90s with a heat index around 110 in the afternoon. Please take the necessary steps to stay hydrated and protected from the high heat the next few days.