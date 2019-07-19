Stand up and give back with the Cleveland Indians new t-shirt honoring Carlos Carrasco

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The Indians are standing up and giving back.
The Cleveland Indians, in partner with apparel company HOMAGE, announced the sale of their ‘I Stand For Cookie’ t-shirts to show support for pitcher Carlos Carrasco while he fights chronic myeloid leukemia.
A percentage of all proceeds from the t-shirt sales will be donated to Cleveland Clinic Children’s for pediatric cancer research.
The Indians say the design was inspired by the Stand Up to Cancer moment in the fifth inning of the 2019 midsummer classic when Carrasco was surrounded by teammates Brad Hand, Shane Bieber, Carlos Santana, Francisco Lindor and Manager Terry Francona holding signs that said “ I Stand Up For Cookie.”
Carrasco was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in June and has since been cleared to resume strength and conditioning workouts and throwing activity to tolerance.
Shirts will be sold at the Progressive Field Team Shops and HOMAGE’s online store and storefronts in Crocker Park and Pinecrest starting Saturday, July 20.
