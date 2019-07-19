3 suspects captured after Canton bank robbery; trio implicated in rash of crimes, sheriff says

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier believes the arrest of three suspects over the last two days will mark the end of a recent rash of crimes.
According to Maier, the suspected crime spree came to a halt following a robbery on Thursday at the Bank of Magnolia in Canton.
One of the suspects entered the bank, showed a note and demanded money. The suspect then fled with handfuls of cash and jumped into a stolen car with an accomplice.
By Thursday evening, deputies arrested Tara Meeks, 40, of Alliance, and Anthony Clemens, 37, who has no current address.
Meeks has been charged with obstructing official business, a third-degree felony. Clemens has been charged with robbery, a second-degree felony, and obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony.
Both of the suspects were arrested in a stolen vehicle that had numerous items in it believed to be from past crimes.
The third suspect, Kerra Thacker, 38, of Canton, was arrested Friday.
Thacker has been charged with robbery, a second-degree felony.
Through the investigation, deputies learned the suspects may be responsible for numerous vehicle thefts and burglaries throughout Stark County.
“We are dedicated to holding criminals accountable and we anticipate these arrests will lead to additional developments related to a large scale theft ring,” Maier said in a prepared statement.
Anyone with information about the suspects is urged to call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800.
