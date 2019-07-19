Vehicle prowlers, package thieves cause criminal damage in Grafton (video)

GRAFTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Grafton Police Department released home security footage of a suspect after they received several complaints of vehicle prowlers, criminal damage and package thefts in the early morning hours on Friday.
Police said the calls came from the area of Glendalough Avenue and Timber Trail.
Grafton Police released this doorbell security footage of one of the suspects who appeared to be aware of the camera and covered his face as he approached the porch:
Anyone who recognizes the individual in the video, or has any information of the incidents, is urged to call the Grafton Police Department at (440)926-2662.
