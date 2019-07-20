House party near Lorain County Community College leads to shooting on campus parking lot

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The North Ridgeville Police Department is investigating after one person was shot on the Lorain County Community College campus during an altercation that stemmed from a house party next door.
Police said they received a report of an altercation at a party outside a house adjacent to the North Ridgeville LCCC campus at 2:14 a.m. on Saturday.
According to police, the altercation spilled over into the campus parking lot and escalated to a male being shot.
An ambulance transported him to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury, according to police.
Police did not yet confirm if any arrests were made.
