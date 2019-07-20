Listeria prompts recall of packaged salads, sandwiches sold at Fresh Market, Target

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Certain packaged salads and sandwiches sold at The Fresh Market and Targets have been recalled due to a possible Listeria contamination.
The recall, which was announced on the FDA website, includes egg salad, tuna salad, Thai lobster salad and deviled egg sandwiches.
Elevation Foods said the 1,087 cases of voluntarily recalled products were manufactured at their facility in Knoxville, Tenn., and shipped to distribution warehouses nationwide.
To date, no illness have been reported. Elevation Foods said they are working with distributors and retailers to quarantine and recover any impacted product remaining on store shelves.
The containers have the “use by” dates stated below printed on the side of each container and the lot number stated for each product on the side or the lid (see attached pictures). This recall applies only to the products with the lot numbers and “use by” dates stated below.
- Archer Farms-brand Egg Salad packaged in a 12-ounce clear, square plastic container, Lot Number W1906042A, Use By 12AUG2019 (printed on the side of each container) UPC 085239018682, distributed nationwide
- Freskët-brand Egg Salad packaged in a 32-ounce clear, square plastic container, Lot Number W1906042, Use By 12AUG2019A (printed on the side of each container
- Freskët-brand Tuna Salad packaged in a 5-pound white, round plastic container, Lot Number W1906054, Use By 02AUG2019A (printed on the side of each container
- Freskët-brand Thai Lobster Salad packaged in a 5-pound white, round plastic container, Lot Number W1906041, Use By 02AUG2019A (printed on the side of each container)
- Archer Farms Deviled Egg Sandwich Half Sandwich with Bacon, UPC 220505000002, distributed nationwide
- Archer Farms Deviled Egg Sandwich on Multigrain, UPC 498780203566, distributed nationwide
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Elevation Foods directly at 1-866-761-9566.
